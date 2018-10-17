MOUNT DESERT ISLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Mount Desert Island photographer's portraits of firefighters are gaining a lot of attention. The stunning photographers show the local first responders of Mount Desert Island in "hero lighting," in an essence, showing them for who they truly are.

Rogier van Bakel decided to take the "hero portraits" as a way to say thank you to first responders who came to the rescue when his daughter was involved in a snowmobiling accident.

In January 2018, his 12-year-old daughter Jolie was running late after going snowmobiling with a close friend and the friend's father.

Taking precaution, van Bakel alerted authorities. Shortly after, first responders found snowmobile tracks on Long Pond that ended in open water.

"When the news came through that the tracks had ended in open water, we feared the worst."

For the next 3 hours, first responders and volunteers worked tirelessly. Eventually, the father and the two 12-year-old girls were found alive in the woods near Long Pond and all three would go on to make full recoveries.

Van Bakel says he and his wife had a difficult time trying to figure out a way to express their gratitude to first responders who jumped to action and saved their daughter's life.

"After the rescue, we didn't quite know what to do in terms of thanking all these people who came out and helped us tremendously... We wrote a thank you letter to the newspaper and that was published but it still felt really inadequate somehow."

The professional photographer finally decided to use his art as a way of showing his appreciation.

"After a while, I thought, maybe I'd take some photos of these firefighters."

The photos he took are fit for heroes. He says, "I had a lighting scheme in mind for years, but never tried on anybody. It's called 'hero lighting.' The light sort of spills out and creates these highlights around people's cheekbones and temples."

A proud moment van Bakel reflects on is when the daughter of a firefighter he photographed approached him about his work. "She said to me, I've never seen my dad like that before. He looks amazing, and he looks heroic. He has sort of a different aura about him."

"This was a way of showing themselves literally in a light they've never seen themselves in before, and it was the least I could do to repay them."

© NEWS CENTER Maine