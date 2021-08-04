After decades of living in the woods, NH man forced from cabin

David Lidstone is now jailed after not complying with a court order to leave. There is a growing petition to just let "River Dave" live out his days off the grid.

CANTERBURY, N.H. — For 27 years, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small, solar-paneled cabin, growing his food, cutting his firewood, and tending to his cat and chickens. But his off-the-grid existence appears to be at risk.

Court documents say the woodlot “River Dave" calls home just a few miles away from Interstate 93, yet hidden by the trees, has been owned by the same family for decades.