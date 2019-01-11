MAINE, USA — Friday marks the opening of the annual period for Mainers to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. It ends Dec. 15.

You can apply for health insurance at HealthCare.gov.

The federal tax penalty for not being enrolled in health insurance was eliminated in 2019 because of changes made by the Trump Administration.

Governor Janet Mills wants to raise awareness about the open enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act.

At a news conference, Mills will unveil a website that lays out Mainers' options called CoverME.gov. CoverME will feature an outreach campaign with digital ads, television ads featuring Maine testimonials on the importance of health insurance.

Census data shows that 27.5 million Americans lacked health insurance in 2018. That included 106,000 people in Maine, or 8% of the state's population.

