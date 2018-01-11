BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Conflict and violence in the workplace are issues safety officials want you to be thinking about and prepared for.

It's an important and relevant discussion in today's world, which is why The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce chose it to be the central topic of its annual conference for human resources professionals in Bangor this week.

Ginger Ward-Green, who co-owns a Bangor-based training, management-consulting and coaching business, called The WardGreen Group, says you simply can't avoid workplace conflict.

"One of the most important things to remember about conflict is that it's inevitable."

Ward-Green says the most typical form of workplace conflict she sees is caused by lack of clarity. "What typically happens is that there's a lack of clarity within the organization around roles and responsibilities and how decisions are made."

Ward-Green says with all conflict, there is the possibility of escalation.

"It's important to recognize when the environment is getting so heated that there is the possibility things might happen that are outside the scope of normal behavior."

If behavior in your workplace has gotten to a point of high tension, officials say you shouldn't hesitate to give them a call.

Sergeant Jason Stuart of the Bangor Police Department says, "Any time you're concerned, it's never wrong to call and say, 'Hey, here's the situation, what are your thoughts on it?'"

"Be prepared, and have a plan. The days of going to work and putting your head in the sand and pretending it could never happen are over."

According to the FBI's 2014 report on active shooter situations, 69 percent of incidents lasted less than five minutes. Consequently, 60 percent of incidents ended before police arrived.

That's why officials are urging people to adopt infrastructure, policies, and procedures in the workplace so they're prepared for worst case scenarios.

Stuart says, "If we spend an hour preparing or talking about a workplace violence incident, we really haven't lost anything in the long run if it never happens, but obviously what we risk if something does happen is so great that it's worth it to put in a little time and energy into it."

