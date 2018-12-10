BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Apple picking, leaf peeping, and beautiful hikes. What do these quintessential fall activities have in common? Not enough gore!

If you want to (pumpkin) spice up your fall and have the spookiest Halloween ever, consider trying zombie makeovers! Amanda Coburn of Bangor, a self-taught special effects makeup artist, is holding workshops on "gory Halloween makeup," ahead of All Hallows Eve.

"I'm terrible at beauty makeup, but I can make anyone look dead," Coburn says.

When your boss is unfazed by your zombie nonsense... pic.twitter.com/KCsZU3W22m — Hannah Dineen (@hannah_dineen) October 12, 2018

Coburn got started with special effects zombie makeup because of her love for Halloween and making scary costumes. "The most disgusting the better," she says.

For more information and to sign up for her gory makeup course visit her website.

