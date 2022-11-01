Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram that her brother passed away on Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Zimmer, son of Minnesota Vikings ex-head coach Mike Zimmer and a former defensive coach for the team, has died at the age of 38.

Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again," she wrote.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this," Corri added.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer 💔 pic.twitter.com/cPHGU4A9c3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

In 2020, then-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer promoted Adam to co-defensive coordinator with Andre Patterson.

Adam Zimmer remained in the role through the 2021 season. He was fired by the Vikings earlier in 2022 after his dad Mike Zimmer was let go from the team. In the summer, he began working with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: