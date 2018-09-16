AUGUSTA (PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) — Andrew Balcer would take back the bloodshed during the darkness of early Halloween morning two years ago.

READ FULL PPH STORY | Balcer, in jailhouse interview, makes new abuse allegations after parents’ Halloween killings in Winthrop

The moment he snapped, plunging a hunting knife into his mother’s back as she comforted him in his bedroom. The stabbing of his father after that, and slaying of the family Chihuahua, leaving only his brother to survive the horror inside the family’s Winthrop home.

RELATED | Murders graphically recounted at Balcer hearing

“In a heartbeat,” Balcer would “take it all back.”

© PORTLAND PRESS HERALD