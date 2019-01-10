BANGOR, Maine — "You know I killed her, so."

Those were the words of Phillip Clark to Deputy Chief Scott Webber last July.

Phillip Clark is accused of shooting and killing his sister-in-law, Renee on July 11, 2018. According to court documents, Renee had filed for a protection from abuse against Phillip in February of 2018. She was denied that protection from a judge.

On Tuesday, in a Bangor court, an evidentiary hearing was held with this confession at the forefront.

The defense is looking to get Phillip's confession thrown out and not allow it to be used in the trial, that's scheduled for November.

Police were questioned in court about the events of the night Renee was murdered. Many of the questions were surrounding where Renee went after she went to the Hampden Police Department the night she was killed.

According to court documents, Renee went home and got a ride with Father Anthony Cioplle, who was her priest.

Court documents say that Renee and Cipolle were involved in "an altercation" with Phillip.

Phillip's brother, Chuck, told NEWS CENTER Maine that Phillip was, "beat up by a priest."

Police said in court on Tuesday that Renee was known to stay with Cipolle and that he advised her to stay away from law enforcement. Police also say that Cipolle was, "less than cooperative with the investigation."

The evidentiary hearing will continue next week.

