x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

local

Portland postmaster accused of prioritizing Amazon packages over non-Amazon deliveries

An official complaint has gone to the office of the inspector general.

PORTLAND, Maine — Letter carriers are accusing Portland's postmaster of delaying delivery of first-class and priority mail so that Amazon packages can be sorted and delivered on time. 

An official complaint has gone to the Office of the Inspector General, according to our partners at the Portland Press Herald

The complaint was filed by a postal employee who is also president of the Local Mail Carriers' Union and it says that thousands of non-Amazon deliveries are being delayed. At least two other postal workers are backing up the accusations. 

The postal service isn't commenting on these specific allegations but says it is dealing with a surge in package deliveries during the pandemic. 

The Portland Post Office distributes mail to several communities including Falmouth, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland Foreside, Scarborough, South Portland, and Westbrook. 

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: US signs contract with Pfizer for 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

RELATED: White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base names

RELATED: Independents look to shake up senate race with Sen. Collins and Speaker Gideon

RELATED: FOUND: Newburgh woman sought by Warden Service has been located

RELATED: Worker taken to hospital unconscious after getting pinned under steel posts at Hampden construction site