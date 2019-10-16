BAR HARBOR, Maine — Due to forecasts for severe weather from an approaching storm, rangers are evacuating and closing Blackwoods Campground for Wednesday night. That’s according to Acadia National Park officials who posted that on Facebook.

It also states that conditions will be evaluated on Thursday to determine whether and when the closure can be lifted.

If you would like more updates at the park you can check go.nps.gov/AcadiaAlerts

