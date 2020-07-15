Acadia National Park now owns Bass Harbor Head Light

The light station was transferred at no expense to the National Park from the U.S. Coast Guard.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park now has three light stations: Baker Island Light, Bear Island Light, and the newly-acquired Bass Harbor Head Light. The National Park Service (NPS) made the announcement on Wednesday that ownership of the Bass Harbor Head Light Station was transferred from the U.S. Coast Guard to Acadia National Park on July 8.

The light station was constructed in 1858. Under the authority of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000 (NHLPA), the station was transferred at no expense to the NPS. The NHLPA program is a partnership among the U.S. Coast Guard, National Park Service, the U.S. General Services Administration and new stewards.

“The transfer of Bass Harbor Head Light is another great example of the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act (NHLPA) process working smoothly,” said Captain Brian J. LeFebvre, USCG Commander, Sector Northern New England. “It is the best way to offer continued public access to Bass Harbor Head Light and ensure that the special historic character of the light will be preserved.”

The acquisition includes five historic buildings on two acres of land. The NPS will maintain the lighthouse in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties and will develop plans to stabilize the structure, protect it from deterioration, and potentially provide for visitor access in the future. The U.S. Coast Guard will continue to operate and maintain the automated aid to navigation.

“We are grateful to Friends of Acadia for supporting this transfer through their 2018 benefit auction,” Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. “We were able to use that support to complete a Historic Structures Report that will guide our preservation of the building into the future.”