BAR HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- People come from all over the world to admire the 47-thousand acres of Acadia National Park and all it's beauty.

But if you look a little closer, it's not as beautiful.

According to the National Park Service, parks across the country are in need of about $11.6 billion in repairs. Acadia alone needs $60 million worth of deferred maintenance.

"Maintenance that didn't get addressed when it should have. That's paint that didn't get put on the walls when it should have, that's bathrooms that didn't get reconstructed when they should have." Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider said. "Well, much of our deferred maintenance challenges lie right below the surface of what visitors see."

Acadia's only storage space is one of the biggest needs.

"In a good storm, the roof could come off and then Acadia's only storage for supplies, visitor experience would be heavily affected." Friends of Acadia President, David MacDonald, said.

Members of the Maine Congressional delegation and their representatives were in Bar Harbor at the Park on Thursday. They are working on a federal funding package for these repairs and upgrades.

"So this is the moment, where we might be able to make things happen," Senator Angus King said.

"It's really important to maintain this, it is our responsibility to maintain this and we will do it," Congressman Bruce Poliquin added.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to other candidates in Novembers election as well.

Tiffany Bond said, "Our parks are so very important. Somewhat related, before moving to Maine, I was a Parks & Recreation Commissioner."

Our elected officials are hopeful to have the deferred maintenance bill passed by the end of the year.

