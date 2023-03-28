Acadia National Park raises entrance fees

The park said the majority of revenue from entrance fees will go toward improving Acadia's bus system and other projects to benefit visitors and the park's resources

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park has announced that its weekly and annual entrance pass fees are increasing, and the changes will go into effect April 1.

The changes come after a 30-day public comment period on the proposal and consultation with Congressional leaders, followed by final approval from the National Park Service, according to a release from a park spokesperson.

Seven-day pass fees for private vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians/cyclists will all increase by $5, and the park's annual pass will go up by $15 compared to what it had been previously.

The park said the entrance fee increase does not affect commercial entrance fees for businesses operating in the park under a Commercial Use Authorization or the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Passes that can be used at Acadia National Park, including the annual, senior, access, fourth grade, military annual, and military lifetime passes. Visitors under 16 years of age are exempt from paying an entrance fee.

Visitors can also enjoy entrance fee-free days that provide free admittance to all national parks for everyone. The remaining free entrance dates for 2023 are as follows:

April 22: First Day of National Park Week

Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Day

Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day