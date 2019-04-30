BAR HARBOR, Maine — It's an official sign of spring in Maine. The Carriage Roads at Acadia National Park are open to foot traffic.

Acadia National Park announced Tuesday morning that they are opened for the season. The roads are still temporarily closed to bicycles and horses. Officials are expecting them to be fully opened during the month of May.

"As kids get out of school, people get out of work, a lot of people are going to flock to the carriage roads to just get out and be close to them," said Acadia National Park Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia.

The Carriage Roads stretch nearly 50 miles and are the largest example of a broken road system in the country.

"It's kind of like a late Christmas present. It's very exciting for them to be open and for people to get outside," added Anastasia.

There are currently still some branches on a downed limbs along the roads. Park officials ask that visitors walk with caution as they are still being cleaned.