Saint Croix Island visitor center announces closure, 'night skies' event canceled

CALAIS, Maine — The National Park Service announced in a tweet on Friday that the visitor center at Acadia National Park's sister site, Saint Croix Island International Historic Site, is closed until further notice.

The site, which resides in Calais, is described as "the beginning of a permanent European presence in northern North America" on the NPS website. It tells the history of Pierre Dugua's French expedition during the harsh winter of 1604-1605, according to the website.

In addition to the closure of Saint Croix Island's visitor center, a "night skies" event that was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 has been canceled, the tweet wrote.

