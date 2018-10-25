SOUTH PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- Election Day is now less than two weeks away, but a lot of voters are already voting. In Cities and towns all over Maine, thousands of people have used absentee ballots. And more are expected to do that in the coming week. In South Portland, city clerk Emily Scully said they have been busy. More than 28-hundred people have already voted absentee, with a week remaining.

“So I’m expecting about four thousand and a little more by the end of Election Day,” said Scully.

Clerks are busy all across the state. Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said more than 97,000 absentees ballots have already been requested, which he said indicates a strong total vote.

“It is tracking along the lines we expected which is 65 percent turnout,” Dunlap told NEWS CENTER Maine.

South Portland absentee voting has been busy.

Absentee voting has become increasingly popular, both as a way to avoid long lines on Election Day, and as a way for campaigns to guarantee their supporters actually vote.

At the polls in South Portland, voters had differing reasons for voting early.

“I always vote early because I like to avoid the crowds and have time to think about how I vote,” said Natalie West.

Mike Poulin had a more political reason.

“It was just too important to not do this right away,” Poulin said. “Because we are at a time when I think we really need to change the administration.”

City clerk Emily Scully said 2016 saw a record turnout, with more than 6,000 absentees. She said non-Presidential years typically don’t draw as many voters, but this year, with an open seat for Governor, there is still strong interest among voters, meaning lots of interest in absentee voting.

