About 80 Maine soldiers heading to Poland this spring

About 80 Maine National Guard soldiers are going to be deployed to Poland for a year starting this spring.

The soldiers are attached to the 120th Regional Support Group, one of two brigade-level headquarter units in Maine.

They’ll be supporting Atlantic Resolve, a critical component of the defense department’s European Deterrence Initiative.

The commander of the 120th, Col. James Young, tells the AP, “We have assembled a phenomenal team, and we are proud to be asked to play a critical role in multi-national training and readiness support.”

Its mission is to build readiness and enhance bonds with training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.