PORTLAND, Maine — Data from the National Human Trafficking Resource Center shed light on how prevalent the issue is in Maine.

Between 2007 and December 2017, the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline has received over 440 calls from Maine and identified at least 55 cases where trafficking was likely perpetrated.

The Maine Sex Trafficking and Exploitation Network commissioned a study by Hornby Zeller Associates in 2015 to take a broad look at the issue in the state.

The assessment found:

Prevalence of sex trafficking in Maine ranges between 200 and 300 cases annually .

. We do not have enough information to determine the prevalence of labor trafficking at this time.

to determine the prevalence of labor trafficking at this time. Nearly 40% of law enforcement officers have seen a trafficking case in the last year.

71% of law enforcement officers were not familiar with any organizations in Maine addressing human trafficking.

in Maine addressing human trafficking. Fewer than half of all law enforcement officers in Maine believe that their departments are prepared to address cases involving minors.

In 2010, Maine initiated a requirement that all officers receive mandatory training in human trafficking. Training will be updated in 2016.

In 2013, Preble Street received a $400,000 grant to work on identifying and helping victims of human trafficking in Maine.