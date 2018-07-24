OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) - A group of Maine researchers wants white sharks to use all those big teeth to smile for the camera.

The sharks are the world's largest predatory fish, and scientists say they're increasing in numbers in the Atlantic Ocean. There's also interest in finding out if there are more of the sharks in the Gulf of Maine.

The University of New England marine biologist James Sulikowski and undergraduates have deployed two cameras attached to crates of chum two miles from Old Orchard Beach. The cameras are located off an island where a radio receiver placed by Sulikowski detected a tagged white shark last fall.

Sulikowski says the goals of the effort are to better understand the ecosystem and find out how prevalent white sharks are in it.

