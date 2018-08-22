www.mainepolicy.org

Stephen Moore is nothing if not consistent. For more than thirty years, his prescription for a stronger economy has remained the same: cut taxes. He brought the message to Maine when he spoke to the Maine Heritage Policy Center.

Moore has worked for various conservative think tanks and as an editorial writer for The Wall Street Journal, and during the 2016 campaign he served as an economic advisor to Donald Trump. He urged Trump to reduce taxes. As president, Trump delivered.

Now comes the interesting part. Moore, a vigorous champion of unfettered markets, has a president who is ready and eager to erect obstacles to free trade through tariffs. The tariffs are affecting a wide range of products from cars to soybeans, aluminum to Maine lobster. “I don’t know how this story is going to end,” Moore says of Trump’s growing trade skirmishes. “It’s a dangerous game he’s playing. This is a high stakes game of poker.”

With a different president, Moore might have been far less willing to hold his fire and see how the tariff policy will play out. Although Moore’s criticism of tariffs has been mild, Trump knows where he stands. “Look, I’ve been very clear. I’m not in favor of tariffs. I think there are real risks in this strategy and we’ll see if it works out. If it doesn’t work out, I’ll be the first person to be critical.”

