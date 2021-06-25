No shellfish harvesting on Damariscotta River in Newcastle Friday

According to a spokesperson from the Maine Department of Marine Resources, a diesel fuel spill has closed an area of the Damariscotta River

NEWCASTLE, Maine — A section of the Damariscotta River is closed after a boat sank sometime Friday morning, causing a diesel fuel leak.

According to Jeff Nichols, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Marine Resources, a 28-foot cabin cruiser sank on its moorings sometime early Friday near the Damariscotta River near Newcastle.

According to Nichols, a one-mile section of the river remains closed to shellfish harvesting while the diesel fuel is cleaned up.

Nichols did not have a timeframe of when the stretch of river will reopen but did say diesel fuel does float to the surface and evaporate. Nichols hopes that speeds up the process.

Nichols also said the Department of Environmental Protection and local fire officials had bloomed off the spill area and continue the clean-up and investigation.

The cruiser owner has been notified and has made arrangements to have the boat raised sometime Saturday. Nichols said he didn't expect any other information until sometime Saturday. Nichols said the investigation continues.