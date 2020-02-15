CORNISH, Maine — Elizabeth McCarthy posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that her daughter was last seen leaving the Fairgrounds Restaurant in Cornish where she was working around Midnight on Friday.

Elizabeth tells NEWS CENTER Maine her daughter, Sarah "Sarie" McCarthy, 28 was likely wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Elizabeth said in the post her daughter was driving a dark blue 2010 Subaru Forester.

Police say Sarah spoke to family and friends shortly after leaving work but they described her as disoriented and she claimed she did not know where she was.

They believed she was driving her car but she told friends and family she was lost and cold. She was on her way to meet friends in Conway, New Hampshire but never arrived.

Sarah is described as a Caucasian female, 5'4'', 130lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say the family has searched for Sarah all day.

Anyone with any information is asked to either call the parents at 924-4954 or the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department at 693-3369.