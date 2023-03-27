A new music workshop in Brewer gives young musicians a chance to play live music

"It's something we all have to do as musicians, is to make sure this art stays alive and we got to keep the young kids playing. This is a way to do that."

BREWER, Maine — The R&B Workshop is a new music project in Brewer that gives young musicians in Maine the chance to play in front of a live audience alongside professionals.

Martin Novom and Patrick Michaud, the leader of the band "Maine Street R&B Review," partnered to create the monthly workshop at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer.

"If we want young people to learn their instruments, play their instruments, and be there as adult musicians, we need to support them and give them these opportunities," Novom said.

On Sunday, two high schoolers joined Maine Street R&B Review. Anthony Clark, a junior at Orono High School, and Maine Central Institute student Bryan Wiers signed up to play certain songs on stage with the band.

"My band teacher told me that it was happening, so I checked it out, and it looked like a lot of fun," Wiers said.

Fun for the musicians and for the crowd. Throughout the event, it was hard to find someone in the crowd not following along to the beat.

