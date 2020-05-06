ST GEORGE, Maine — Gerry Cushman is a veteran lobster fisherman and a leader of the industry in Maine. But nothing gets him excited so much as late spring fishing for halibut.

“I love halibut. I hope everybody else loves halibut. Such a beautiful creature-- and a tasty animal,” he said.

Halibut season is underway right now, lasting just under a month this year, from May 18 to June 13. The season was reduced by 2 weeks this year by the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), as a conservation measure, to prevent overfishing.

The DMR issued 970 permits for halibut fishing and controls how many can be taken.

In the mid-20th century, Maine used to catch large numbers of halibut, but over time the stock dwindled. It's made something of a comeback in recent years, says Cushman, with the tighter restrictions hoping to keep fish populations on the rebound.

Halibut can be large, weighing 100 pounds or more, and a video shows whoops and shouts of excitement onboard Cushman’s boat when a big one was hauled over the rail.

The fish are caught in a fairly traditional way, using long lines. Those are thin ropes, hundreds of feet long with baited hooks along the length of the rope. The line is unrolled and sinks to the bottom then recovered a while later and hauled on board—loaded with fish if they’re lucky.

Cushman thinks more Mainers need to know they can buy fresh, local halibut for a short time.

“The opportunity to get day-caught fresh halibut is only a four to a five-week season in Maine. Any time a consumer buys a halibut you’re helping a local fisherman,” he said.

