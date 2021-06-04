'A lottery that you don't want to enter' | Crashes caused by speeding increased in 2020

May was a deadly month on Maine's roads: 18 people died in car crashes, more than the previous two years. Public data shows speeding-related injuries are going up.

PORTLAND, Maine — May was a deadly month on Maine's roads.

Three different triple fatal car crashes, two involving speed, brought the total deaths on Maine roads last month to 18, compared to 14 in May 2020, and 7 in May 2019.

In 2019, 41 people died in Maine in speed-related car crashes, according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. In 2020, 39 people died.

Injuries from speed-related crashes were also up from 11 in 2019 to 18 in 2020. The 2021 data is not yet available.

"Every five miles an hour you do over, you're just increasing the odds. It's like a lottery that you don't want to enter yourself into," said Maine State Police Sgt. Daniel Hanson. "They don't seem to recognize that when they do that, when they speed like that, they are truly risking their lives."

Recent research from AAA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that serious injuries do not only happen at highway speeds like 70 miles an hour.

The organizations performed crash tests that show that trauma increased significantly as they smashed 2010 Honda CR-Vs into a solid object at 40, 50, and 56 miles per hour.

As the crash speed increased in the tests, researchers found greater forces and more structural damage on the entire body of a dummy.

At the 40 mph impact speed, the driver's space suffered minimal damage. But at the 50 mph impact speed, the driver side door opening was crumpled, as was the dashboard and foot area. At 56 mph, the vehicle interior was significantly compromised, with the dummy's sensors registering severe neck injuries and a likelihood of fractures to the long bones in the lower leg.

At both 50 and 56 mph, the steering wheel's upward movement caused the dummy's head to go through the deployed airbag. This caused the face to smash into the steering wheel. Measurements taken from the dummy showed a high risk of facial fractures and severe brain injury.

"The roads and the vehicles have never been engineered more safe but the folks that are driving the vehicles are still having challenges in terms of responsible driving," said Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England. "The increase in speed reduces that effectiveness of the occupant protection system built into the vehicles."

"Whatever your vehicle experiences, your body experiences," Hanson said.

Hanson is a crash reconstructionist, a profession within the Maine State Police that requires extensive training to decipher a crash scene and determine what happened based on the physical evidence present.

