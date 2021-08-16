A look inside the state fire marshal's mobile command center

The state fire marshal's office uses its mobile command center to take around the state while investigating fires

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state fire marshal's office investigates between 400 and 500 fires each year.

Twelve investigators travel all over the state looking into these fires, usually driving in the fire marshal's office mobile command center.

"You start from the ground up, you reconstruct, you dig, you sift, you shovel, and you try to put the scene back to where it started," investigator Ken MacMaster said while describing a typical workday.

For MacMaster and the 11 other investigators who work at the state fire marshal's office, the job has become much easier since the command center was donated. Before that, MacMaster said they had a trailer they hauled around.

The command center was donated by an Ohio couple who used to live in Lewiston. Anne and Gil Blay owned a company that made vehicles like the command center and wanted to donate one to Maine after a fire destroyed Lewiston's Cowan Mill.

"They reached out to the department of public safety in Maine to see if anyone could use a vehicle like and the fire marshal's office did so they donated it to us," Lt. Troy Gardiner said.

So, instead of hauling a trailer to a fire scene, fire marshals now show up in the command center.

Gardiner said the command center is important because it gives investigators space to conduct interviews, gather and package evidence, and write affidavits, all while being not very far away from where the fire happened.

He added that it allows investigators to set up a scene in rural communities.