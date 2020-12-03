MAINE, USA — Schools

University of Maine System moving all classes online

Bowdoin College moving all classes online

Sports

— Colby, Bates, and Bowdoin spring sports canceled 

Special Olympics suspended

New England Cheerleading Championships canceled

Maine Red Claws 2019-20 season suspended

Arts and Culture

— Maine Drama Festival: canceled 

---- Portland's St. Patrick's Day Parade: canceled

Businesses

None yet reported.

