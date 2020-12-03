MAINE, USA — Schools
— University of Maine System moving all classes online
— Bowdoin College moving all classes online
Sports
— Colby, Bates, and Bowdoin spring sports canceled
— New England Cheerleading Championships canceled
— Maine Red Claws 2019-20 season suspended
Arts and Culture
— Maine Drama Festival: canceled
---- Portland's St. Patrick's Day Parade: canceled
Businesses
None yet reported.
