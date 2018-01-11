BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Traditionally, nursing students here in Maine would participate in six hour clinicals. But with the new Dedication Education Unit (DEU), students work 12 hour shifts with a nurse and are doing everything they are doing.

This differs from the traditional model which has eight students following one clinical instructor. Now, an RN is assigned two students and four patients. Therefore the students each have two patients.

This gives students the opportunity to get morning reports, care for the same patients all day, and give evening reports to the night nurse.

This education model is new to Maine and was modeled after a program in Oregon.

This education model itself helps with the nursing shortage the state is facing, because the more students they can give hands on education to, the sooner they'll be working as nurses.

