BANGOR, Maine — When many people think of sleep away camp, they think of swimming, camp songs, arts and crafts and having fun with friends.

But this week at Eastern Maine Community College, high school students ages 14-17 are learning about the healthcare field.

"So when we started this program ten years ago, our focus was, 'How do we get young people interested in the healthcare field and stay in Maine,'" Alissa Gervais, camp organizer, said.

Ten years after the program started, there is still a need for nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals here in Maine.

By the year 2025, the state of Maine is expected to be short nearly 3,000 nurses.

RELATED: More nurses are needed than graduates each year

Some of these high school students see that need and want to help fill it.

"I would like to stay in Maine because I know there's a low population of nursing in Maine," Breanna Harris, an incoming freshman at Hermon High School, said.

"I'm not really sure what I want to do just yet, so that's why I came to this camp -- so I could learn about healthcare," Alisa Evans, a rising sophomore at Brewer High School, added.

The campers are learning about healthcare in a hands-on way. They will be suturing bananas, learning how to take x-rays, going inside a Life Flight helicopter, visiting the simulation lab at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and much more.

An interesting bonus to this camp? All the students will be 'Stop the Bleed' trained. Stop the Bleed is a program run by the Department of Homeland Security to teach people how to help in the event of an emergency until an ambulance arrives.

The camp is a positive recruiting tool for a state that needs these healthcare professionals.

"Overwhelming, almost everyone who comes to this camp -- I think it was in the high 80s percent last year -- find that they are interested in some sort of healthcare when they're done," David Wheaton of Northern Light Health said.

Now, these 56 campers are just high school students, but in a few years, they could be the next generation of healthcare professionals.