A crash between a car and a motorcycle leaves one man in the hospital

Police say the man driving the motorcycle failed to yield when turning onto Route 1 in Nobleboro

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A crash between a motorcycle and a car is under investigation by police in Lincoln County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Back Meadow Road in Nobleboro.

Police say 62-year-old Ernest Oliver, of Nobleboro, was driving a motorcycle and was approaching to turn south on Route 1. At the same time, Caitlin Ernst, 28, also of Nobleboro, was driving southbound on Route 1.

Police say Oliver failed to yield when he turned onto Route 1. Ernst braked to try and avoid a collision but hit the side of the motorcycle with the right front corner of her car.

Police say Oliver was not wearing a helmet, and was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the road.

He was transported to Miles Hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Ernst and her young child, who was also in the car, were not injured in the crash.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the reconstruction.

Police say Route 1 traffic was diverted for about 40 minutes during the initial response and for an additional 15 minutes shortly afterward while measurements were taken.