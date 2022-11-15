Here's why the owner of 'A Christmas Story' House says he decided to sell the iconic Cleveland property

'It has been an honor to be the steward of such an amazing piece of Americana,' said Brian Jones, the current owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022.

When news broke that the iconic house used in the filming of A Christmas Story was up for sale in Cleveland, it left many movie fans wondering why the owner decided to sell the landmark property.

“I am selling because it is simply time for me to move on to a new adventure in life after 20 years in this endeavor,” current owner Brian Jones wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning. “It has been an honor to be the steward of such an amazing piece of Americana."

He said that all founders need to eventually move on so their creation can reach full potential.

"There are so many more great opportunities to make A Christmas Story House & Museum an even greater experience for everyone," he continued. "The future of A Christmas Story House & Museum will be amazing."

Jones has also confirmed the property will remain open for tours and overnight stays throughout the sale.

“We are NOT closing,” he reassured. “We are open and will remain so now and into the future. It’s business as usual. Come see us. All reservations for overnights and pre-purchased tickets are valid and will be honored.”

3News was first to break the story Monday morning while capturing video of the moment Jones placed the “for sale” sign in front of the famous house at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. Jones has also included all associated properties in the sale -- including the neighboring Bumpus House, gift shop and museum.

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

In addition to the West 11th Street house used as Ralphie's childhood home, the production used Cleveland as a backdrop for many of the movie's most memorable moments -- including the Santa slide scene, which was filmed inside the former Higbee building downtown. That location is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino.

MORE COVERAGE: