Child, two adults died in three separate water-related incidents in N.H

Officials with the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said the incidents all happened Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A child and two adults died in three unrelated water incidents in New Hampshire Friday.

The first incident involved a boy scout who was on a boat with a group of campers at a boy scout camp. Officials responded at approximately 2:15 p.m., for a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, said New Hampshire Department of Safety Public Information Officer Amber Lagace in a news release.

Lagace said the boy died during a boating accident while in the water.

The victim was in New Hampshire with his group from out of state for the week.

While emergency personnel were tending to the young victim, Marine Patrol got another call that boaters found a body on the Piscataquog River in Manchester, near the border of Goffstown, added Lagace.

Officials with Manchester Police and Fire Department arrived to investigate the second incident. Per the news release, the victim was identified as Shawn Barton, 40. Investigators are working to determine his cause of death.

The third incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Legace said officials received a call about a possible drowning on Middle Pea Porridge Pond in Madison.

Amy Posocco, 41, of Beverly, MA, was swimming with her family in front of their vacation rental when she didn’t come out of the water her family called for help.

Her family told police they immediately started searching for her but could not find her, according to the news release.

A dive team with the Ossipee emergency personnel found Posocco approximately 90 feet offshore.

Her death is considered accidental but Legace said officials are doing an investigation.

Officials with the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said they extend their condolences to the families of the three victims.