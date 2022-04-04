Body found in Orrington

The individual has not been identified as a missing person, and the community is not at risk.

PORTLAND, Maine — A body was found along a riverbank in Orrington on Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a body being found there around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

The individual has not been identified as a missing person, and the community is not at risk, the post reads.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office has been assisted by the Bucksport Police Department, Maine Marine Patrol, and Orrington Fire Department, among others, the post states.

