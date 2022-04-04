Search underway for second person after body found on Orrington riverbank

The discovery and search may be related to a boating accident after officials recovered a canoe Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Maine — A body was found Sunday evening along a riverbank in Orrington, and officials believe another person may still be missing in or near the Penobscot River.

According to a Facebook post from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a report of a body found along the riverbank around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The individual has not been identified as a missing person, and the community is not at risk, according to the post.

In a separate Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it believes another person may still be in the area of the river. As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, officials said air, ground, and water searches are continuing.

The sheriff's office said it appears the body that was found Sunday is linked to an apparent boating accident after officials recovered a canoe early Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office has been assisted by the Bucksport Police Department, Maine Marine Patrol, and Orrington Fire Department, among others, the post states.

