911 telephone outage reported in Waldo County

WALDO COUNTY, Maine — Emergency officials are reporting a 911 telephone outage Thursday in Waldo County.

If residents of the county have an emergency and 911 does not work, officials said to call 207-338-2040 or 800-660-3398. Dale Rowley, Waldo County's emergency management director, told NEWS CENTER Maine these phone numbers will connect people to the Waldo County Regional Communications Center.

Rowley said cold weather like Thursday's can lead to an increase in heart attacks and fires, so he wanted to make sure people know there are numbers they can call in the case of an emergency.

Rowley said the outage was caused by a power failure of some sort, which caused syncing problems to the telephone center.

Consolidated Communications is working to fix the outage, according to Rowley.

According to an emergency alert, the outage area includes Belmont, Brooks, Liberty, Morrill, Palermo, Searsmont, and Stockton Springs.