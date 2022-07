The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed a tree fell on a car, killing a child inside.

STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in Thursday afternoon.

Detective Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident to NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday evening, which took place near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.