9 departments respond to fire at Biddeford trailer home; flames knocked down quickly

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Nine surrounding fire departments responded to a fire at a trailer home on Benson Road in Biddeford Friday morning.

According to Biddeford Deputy Chief Kevin Duross, the call came in around 9:45.

The flames were on the left side of the double-wide trailer home, and Duross said firefighters were able to knock them down quickly.

No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.