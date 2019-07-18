SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — An 89-year-old was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in Southwest Harbor the morning of Tuesday, July 16.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department said the woman was walking toward Village Green Way near the Southwest Harbor Library parking area when she fell and was hit by the tires on the vehicle.

A 56-year-old male from Bangor was driving the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. The woman was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where she died later the same day.

The Southwest Harbor Police Department said their investigation is ongoing. They are conducting interviews and are waiting for crash reconstruction information from the Maine State Police and Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the woman's family has been notified. They expect her name will be released shortly.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine sent out a statement Wednesday, July 17, saying this was the ninth pedestrian fatality in Maine in 2019.

The coalition said the eighth fatality was one in Whitefield a week before when a man was hit by a car while crossing the street to get his mail.

