FARMINGTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Not every graduate has his or her eyes set on employment. One woman is finally getting her degree from the University of Maine at Farmington after 48 years.

Of the 370 people wearing the ceremonial garb at the University of Maine at Farmington Saturday, none is quite like Dorothy White. She says she was determined to graduate, even though she's already retired.

Graduation day, for her, is not four, or five years in the making. It's 48.

"I just went for enrichment -- I never had any intent of getting a degree," said Mrs. White. "I just liked it so well -- when I got about 75 credits I said, 'I might as well keep on.'"

Mrs. White's academic journey began in 1970, completing one or two classes each semester. 31 years working at the elementary school in Jay, three kids, and a few grandkids later, Mrs. White walked across the stage with a diploma.

She started at the University of Maine Farmington pursuing an associate's degree. When the school stopped offering the degree, she got married, worked for a bank, had kids, and then worked at the Jay elementary school, but went back, slowly but surely, to finish her coursework. She graduated with a bachelor of arts in English, just three months shy of her 90th birthday.

University of Maine at Farmington president Kathryn Foster told Mrs. White's story to the class, and asked her to stand to be recognized.

"This is the first time we've had a student like Dot -- who shows the kind of determination and desire and doggedness to go through a ceremony like this and continue to persist to a degree," said Foster.

White said she is ambitious, driven, and has a "thirst for learning."

"I would advise that they go directly from high school to college, and finish it in four years. I'm a voice of experience there, because this is a hard way to do it."

Mrs. White said she plans to continue to learn French, but said she has no plans to pursue graduate school.

