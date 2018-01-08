ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An 84-year-old is suffering life-threatening injuries after a collision between his car and one driven by a 15-year-old with a learner's permit.

Rochester New Hampshire Police said a teen was driving with his grandfather when he stopped at stop sign at the Old Dover Road and Tebbetts Road intersection Tuesday, July 31. Police said he then drove into the intersection, crossing into the path of Albert Cohen of Rochester.

Cohen's car hit the teen's on the passenger side causing it to spin.

Police say airbags deployed in both cars.

Cohen was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither the teen nor his grandfather were injured.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Officer Thomas Powers at (603) 330-7128 as they continue to investigate the case.

