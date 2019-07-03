YORK, Maine — An 83-year-old woman died late Wednesday morning after hitting a tree while driving.

York officials responded to reports of a single vehicle crash near 650 York St. around 11:56 a.m, according to the York Police Department. An 83-year-old woman had reportedly crossed the center line of the road, driven off the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

The driver was trapped inside of her vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue personnel. She was then taken to Portsmouth Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of this crash. Witnesses with information are asked to call Det. Matthew Calcina or Ptl. David McKinnon from the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.