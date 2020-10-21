80 syringes found along walking path in Windham

Uncapped and capped hypodermic syringes were found along a popular walking path near Manchester Drive.

WINDHAM, Maine — Windham police said nearly 80 uncapped and capped hypodermic syringes were found along a popular walking path Tuesday morning.

An officer found the needles scattered in the area of Manchester Drive.

Police said the area is checked regularly by law enforcement because it has a history of illegal dumping. Police said it's possible the needles came from someone improperly disposing medical waste.