MAINE, USA — The Maine Principals' Association has approved eight-man football for some high schools in the state, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.

The Press Herald says that the vote to pass eight-man football was decided during the MPA's general membership meeting at the Samoset Resort in Rockport Thursday morning.

The decision comes after a months-long discussion regarding the potential change to the popular sport.

While most Maine high schools have opted to continue playing the 11-man traditional lineup, the Press Herald says 10 schools will adopt the eight-man version in the fall.

Ellsworth, Gray-New Gloucester, Maranacook, Mt. Ararat, and Yarmouth will play eight-man football in a large school division, and Boothbay, Old Orchard Beach, Sacopee Valley, Telstar, and Traip Academy will play the eight-man lineup in a smaller division.

The winners of each eight-man division will play for a state championship. The remaining schools in Maine will be sorted into three 11-man football classes.

Eight-man football uses two fewer linemen and one less offensive receiver or running-back than the regular 11-man lineup.

The decision to decrease the size of some teams comes after many Maine high schools have struggled to keep their teams large enough to continue to play the traditional version of football.