ALFRED, Maine — A man from Naples has been charged for stealing a motor home, after he promised the victim he would pay for it but never did.

In an Instagram post on Friday, August 23, Maine State Police said they responded to a report of theft of a motor home in Alfred on August 22.

According to police, Joseph Boldiga, 78, of Naples had agreed to buy the motor home from the victim, but he proceeded to take it and did not return it or pay the victim.

The victim reportedly tried to contact Boldiga afterwards but was unsuccessful.

On Friday, Maine State Police found the motor home in the parking lot of the Kittery Rest Area on I-95. Boldiga was inside.

Police say Boldiga was charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. He was given the date of November 8 to appear in York County Superior Court.

Boldia was reportedly released at the scene, and the motor home was returned to its owner.