PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) - Emera Maine and Central Maine Power are reporting tens of thousands of Mainers are without power this morning, due to the severe rain and winds overnight and continuing into this morning.

Wicked wind this morning...sunny and calmer this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/pLQi3dKIqW — Todd Gutner (@Todd_Gutner) October 16, 2018

As of 6:12 a.m., Emera Maine is reporting 11,269 without power, while Central Maine Power reports 62,850. We'll continue to update these numbers throughout the morning.

