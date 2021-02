Volunteers will load boxes into your car to keep everything contactless.

SANFORD, Maine — A community food distribution is happening on Thursday thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The church, which is based out of Salt Lake City, has donated 75,000 pounds of food.

The Sanford Backpack Program is coordinating the food distribution.

The distribution will be at Sanford High School from 3 to 6 p.m.