72-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Winnipesaukee

The victim died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

MEREDITH, N.H. — A 72-year-old man drowned Wednesday while swimming off of Bear Island in Lake Winnipesaukee.

Bear Island is in Meredith, NH. According to New Hampshire State Police, the man was a resident of the island.

Police said the man was swimming near shore around 7 p.m. Wednesday when a family member saw him struggling. Nearby neighbors were alerted to the emergency and retrieved him from the water. Once on the shore, CPR was performed on the victim.

Upon arrival at the scene, New Hampshire Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones, along with members of the Meredith Fire Department, continued to render treatment.

The victim died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.