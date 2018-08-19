WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- It started out as a medical issue but quickly escalated into a lengthy police chase through multiple Maine towns.

Police said they were looking for James Thomas, 71 of Camden after his family said he made threatening comments before driving away.

Police from Knox and Waldo counties, as well local police and State Police all tried to stop Thomas as he led them on a chase through Belfast, Searsport, Hancock County and Bucksport making reckless maneuvers and almost hitting another officer.

It took police officers two tire deflation devices and shooting his tires flat to get Thomas out of the car in the town of Blue Hill.

He was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. He also faces several charges.

