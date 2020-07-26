70-year-old Georgetown man's body recovered in Kennebec River

John Charles Holmes was swimming off a boat with a friend Saturday afternoon and was unable to return to the vessel due to the current, causing him to disappear.

RICHMOND, Maine — The body of John Charles Holmes, 70, of Georgetown was recovered by the Maine State Police, Marine Patrol, and Warden Service Dive Team Sunday morning.

According to Marine Patrol reports, Holmes was swimming with a friend Saturday afternoon and was unable to return to their boat, which was anchored about a half mile south of the town landing in Richmond. His friend was able to return to the boat and called 911 when she witnessed him struggling in the current.

Marine Patrol responded to the scene Saturday, along with members of the dive team and the Bowdoinham Volunteer Fire Department. They began searching the area near where Holmes' boat was anchored, but suspended the search Saturday night due to low visibility.