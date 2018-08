MARS HILL (AP) — Maine authorities say a 70-year-old ATV driver has died in a crash.

Police say Gary Webber, of Westfield, was traveling north on a trail in Mars Hills on Monday. The ATV left the trail and struck a steep ditch and trees. Webber died at the scene.

Webber was riding with a second ATV operated by Patrick O'Leary-Plaud, who drove to the nearest home and called 911.

Game wardens are investigating the cause of the crash.

